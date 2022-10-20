LYNN — Raw Art Works, a youth arts organization in Lynn that provides free art-therapy based programming to more than 400 kids every year, recently announced that Salem resident Rosario Ubiera-Minaya was named its new executive director.
Ubiera-Minaya, who has worked for several Salem-based service organizations in her career, will be just the second executive director in the 34-year history of Raw Art Works. She succeeds the founding director, Kit Jenkins.
“RAW is an organization I have admired from afar throughout my work with communities, cultural institutions and the arts. It is an honor to be taking the helm,” said Ubiera-Minaya, who was described as a leader, community activist, and social entrepreneur with a passion for education, art and culture.
She most recently served as the president and executive director for the nonprofit Amplify Latinx, and has previously worked in outreach, programming and leadership roles at North Shore CDC, North Shore Community Health Inc., Salem Education Foundation, Peabody Essex Museum and Telemundo-Boston.
“Rosario’s passion for RAW’s mission and the entire RAW community is palpable, and I am confident in her ability, along with our leadership team and the entire RAW staff, to make an even greater impact on our community and the lives of the young people with whom we are so fortunate to work,” said Jenkins. “She brings such great energy, warmth, and smarts gained from years of experience as a leader in the cultural sector in our region.”