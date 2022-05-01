SALEM — Stand with Ukraine through Film, a project launched at a small theater in Salem, in early March, has now raised over $100,000 in four countries to support Ukrainian relief.
The project began at Cinema Salem, with the screening of the 2014 Ukrainian film “The Guide.” Gov. Charlie Baker, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, Mayor Kim Driscoll and Yuri Shevchuk, of Columbia University, all attended the screening and spoke about the effort. The premiere raised $12,000. Since the first screening, “The Guide” has been shown in more than 600 participating cinemas throughout the United States, Canada, Holland and Australia. All ticket revenue goes to support Ukrainian relief.
“The support that cinemas and others within the film industry have been giving to Ukrainian relief has been stunning,” said Marshall Strauss, the project’s organizer, and co-owner of Cinema Salem.
“We were amazed at how fast the Salem community came together to raise funds,” he added, “but now we are seeing the same energy and commitment spread across the country.”
“‘The Guide,’ which is set in the 1930s, tells a powerful story of tragedy and hope at a time when the Soviet Union was systematically killing millions of Ukrainians,” Shevchuk explained.
“That so many Americans are seeing this film now, eight years after it was released in Ukraine, sends a powerful message of support to Ukrainians who are today fighting against another Russian effort to wipe out Ukrainians and their culture.”
The amount raised by the project has now surpassed $100,000 and grants have begun to be awarded through the administration of Human and Civil Rights Organizations of America, Inc. Among the first recipients of these grants were World Central Kitchen, International Organization on Migration and Plast.
Stand with Ukraine through Film continues to expand, as cinemas in a growing number of countries have expressed interest in partnering with the project in an effort to aid the nation of Ukraine.