BOSTON — Tuition at the University of Massachusetts system will be going up this fall after a two-year freeze and despite pledges of increased state financial aid.
The state-run university system’s board of trustees voted 12-2 last Wednesday to approve a 2.5% across-the-board tuition increase for in-state undergraduate and graduate students at UMass’ five campuses for the 2022-23 school year.
Under the move, tens of thousands of in-state UMass students will pay between $346 and $395 more per year, while increases in room and board will range from 1.9% to 3.9%.
The university system includes five campuses in Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, Lowell, and a medical school in Worcester. UMass Lowell also operates a satellite campus in Haverhill, which would also be covered under its tuition increase.
Under the changes, in-state undergraduate tuition and fees at the University of Massachusetts’ flagship campus in Amherst will rise to $16,952, not including room and board. UMass Lowell students will pay $16,182 this fall, under the changes.
Out-of-state students attending UMass system will have to pay even more under the plan approved by the trustees.
At UMass Amherst, out-of-state students will pay tuition and fees of $38,171 in the next school year, while out-of-state students at UMass Lowell will pay $34,500 under the plan approved by trustees.
Graduate students at the Amherst, Boston and Lowell campuses also face tuition and fee increases ranging from 2.3% and 3.1%, while graduate students at the Dartmouth campus will pay another $100 more a year in tuition.
Tuition at the sprawling state university system has been frozen by the trustees for the past two years in response to the pandemic’s economic toll.
But UMass President Marty Meehan said the tuition freeze translated into a loss of more than $32 million for the state-run university system, despite an influx of federal and state pandemic aid in the past two years.
“Such annual freezes are not sustainable if we’re going to build on the excellence that has earned all of our campuses national recognition,” he said.
Board of Trustees Chair Robert Manning noted that the state-run university system is bracing for difficult financial challenges in the future, with record-high inflation driving up costs for everything from labor and energy production to food and debt financing.
“There will be more difficult decisions that are going to need to be made, which will be unpopular, but our job is to make sure the institution endures, stays healthy and can deliver on its mission to educate as many students in the Commonwealth as we possibly can,” he said.
Approval of the increases comes as state budget writers are pledging to increase funding for the public universities, including the UMass system.
House Democrats unveiled their fiscal year 2023 budget proposal last week, which calls for boosting state funding for the UMass system to $653 million. That’s an increase of about $82 million over the previous fiscal budget.
House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, told reporters Wednesday that the additional funding for the fiscal year that begins July 1 was requested by UMass officials, but he wasn’t sure if it would be enough to prevent tuition increases.
“This was at their request,” Michlewitz said at a budget briefing prior to the trustees’ vote on tuition hikes. “This is the number that they asked for.”
Besides budget deliberations, the decision to move ahead with the tuition hike could become fodder in the upcoming election. Following the trustee’s vote, Republican candidate for state auditor Anthony Amore called on the university system to roll back the tuition increases and “tighten its fiscal belt.”
Amore noted that UMass employees are among the highest paid of the state’s 126,000-plus workforce, and that payroll costs have continued to increase during the pandemic.
“Instead of making students and families spend 2.5% more, UMass trustees should be instructing campuses to spend 2.5% less,” he said in a statement. “I believe we are pricing out many families, especially the low-income and first-generation students, or driving them into overwhelming debt.”
