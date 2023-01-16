SALEM — City leaders argue that hosting the South Essex Sewerage District stinks, so much so that they’re looking to hike the payments from SESD to the Witch City — which haven’t changed in nearly 30 years. This could set the stage, however, for disputes with the other members of the district.
The Salem City Council has unanimously supported a petition to Beacon Hill that would increase what the district pays to the city, specifically in lieu of property taxes.
But already, one town executive whose community is a big part of the district has come out against the proposal unless it’s clear that it — and other regional agreements like it — is equitable for all at the table.
Salem files petition
The South Essex Sewerage District, which serves 180,000 customers in Salem and several of its North Shore neighbors, runs out of its headquarters at 50 Fort Ave. in Salem. Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody and portions of Middleton and Wenham are also part of the district.
The Salem petition would replace changes made in 1993 that locked in what the district pays to Salem each year “for the impacts of hosting the regional ... facility on our historic waterfront,” a Jan. 12 letter from acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy to the council read. The City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to send the petition to the Statehouse, in part to ensure it makes a Jan. 20 filing deadline for new bills.
“The amount of the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) was set at $500,000 in that (1993) statute. Unfortunately, the Legislature did not include any cost escalator for inflation,” McCarthy wrote. “Since that date, because of the lack of an inflationary escalator in the SESD PILOT, Salem has lost an estimated $5.5 million in revenues.
“In the 1990s, SESD acquired and demolished 13 abutting residential properties, further depriving the city of an estimated $1 million in property revenues since,” McCarthy continued.
“Daily truck traffic travels to and from the facility. When odor-control equipment malfunctions, it is the surrounding residential neighborhoods in Salem that bear the brunt,” he said. “Whenever we need to open a city street to repair a utility or make a road improvement, the sewer connections from the other communities that are part of the district add to the tangle of services and pipes that we must contend with.”
The move comes just days into McCarthy’s acting mayorship, and was among seven orders and communications from McCarthy for the council’s first regular meeting of 2023.
Battle forecast
But the change isn’t as simple as the district coughing up extra cash to put in Salem’s coffers, and it has been a challenge in the past, according to Ward 3 Councilor Patricia “Patti” Morsillo.
The original terms from 1993 set up “a political battle between us and the communities that participate in the district,” Morsillo said.
“This past summer, I finally decided to start digging into this issue,” she explained. “The home-rule petition was adopted in 1993, and it sets this specific PILOT amount to be paid by specific communities. There have been attempts in the past to stop this, but they’ve stopped at the board level.”
SESD is governed by a six-person board of directors, which represent the member cities and towns. They are public works directors, city engineers and water and sewer superintendents.
The Salem petition, as written, would take the current $500,000 annual payment and increase it by $100,000 for each of the next five years, bringing it to a $1 million annual payment due July 1, 2027. After that, it would increase the payment by at least 2% each year, based in part on “the prior year’s average increase in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers in the Boston area.”
Morsillo said the change is “a common approach and fair, and it takes the politics out of it. Unfortunately, we have to go through this political hurdle to get to a fair agreement.”
“It’s important for us to understand we will all need to be involved for lobbying Sen. (Joan) Lovely and Rep. (Manny) Cruz,” Morsillo said, “and by the way, the other representatives in Marblehead, Beverly, Peabody, and Danvers, to get this through.”
Danvers calls for broader look
Steve Bartha, town manager in Danvers, said he learned of the home-rule petition when a call came in “from the acting mayor the day before it was going before the City Council, not to talk to us, but to inform us they were pursuing an increase.”
He recalled the last time the communities talked about tweaking the PILOT, in 2015.
“Mayor (Kim) Driscoll brought it to the mayors and managers through the MAPC, and we went through about a six-month process discussing the history, how this amount was set, all the other benefits associated with payments to the city,” Bartha said. “For context, this (a property with a $500,000 annual payment) would instantly make it the largest commercial taxpayer in the town of Danvers.”
Bartha said any discussion looking at Salem’s payment from SESD must also include a broader look at all PILOTs on the North Shore.
“I’ll give you a couple examples,” he said. “The South Essex Sewerage District property is 14 acres, and the PILOT that’s paid to the city of Salem is a half-million dollars. Beverly and Salem own 450 acres in Danvers for the Putnamville Reservoir, and the PILOT the town (Danvers) receives is about $100,000.”
At the end of the day, Bartha explained, Salem receives more than $35,000 per acre at SESD, while Danvers sees $222 per acre for use of the reservoir.
“The Danvers water system owns 750 acres in Middleton for their reservoir and pays about $120,000,” he said. “Salem pays zero dollars to Beverly for the 24 acres they have in Beverly on Arlington Avenue for a water treatment plant. I think that’s before we even talk about the airport in Beverly where, by statute, the town of Danvers is eligible to receive just about $6,700 for the 172 acres of land occupied by the airport.”
So as the discussion moves forward, Bartha said, he hopes the full picture will be considered.
“If the conversation is how to make these consistent across municipalities, we’re all for the conversation,” he said. “If the goal is to push this through and ignore the other inequities and inconsistencies, we’re going to be very much opposed to it.”
Visit bit.ly/3vZ1Uq5 for more from this meeting.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.