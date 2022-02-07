BEVERLY — The union representing nurses at Beverly Hospital, Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers is sounding the alarm about what it says is a critical shortage of nurses at the three health care centers.
The number of nurses working at those sites has declined by 14% — from 805 to 695 — since 2019, according to hospital data released by the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
The union said nurses are leaving for a combination of reasons, including years of understaffing, low pay, excessive patient loads, and the dangers and challenges of working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Larn Beard, a registered nurse who works in the special care nursery at Beverly Hospital, compared the conditions in the facilities to “being on the Titanic.”
“We have hit the iceberg, the pandemic, and now we are sinking,” Beard, who is also co-chair of the nurses’ local bargaining unit, said in the press release.
The union released figures stating that 40% of registered nurses, a total of 322, have left the three facilities since 2019. The health care provider has hired 212 nurses in that time, for a net loss of 110.
The push by the MNA to call attention to the nursing shortage comes as the union is negotiating a new contract with Northeast Hospital Corp., the organization that includes Beverly Hospital, Addison Gilbert Hospital and the Lahey Outpatient Center and is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health.
It also comes amid a nationwide nursing shortage due to retirements and pandemic burnout. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for 1.1 million new registered nurses to avoid a shortage.
Kim Perryman, the chief nursing officer at Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals, said the hospitals are “working aggressively” to retain and recruit nurses.
“Given the national workforce shortage in health care, creativity and tenacity are required to address our current workforce needs,” Perryman said in a statement. “We have taken steps to ensure that all units are appropriately staffed so that we can continue to provide safe care to patients in our community.”
The MNA said nurses are leaving Northeast Hospital Corp. in part because of low pay. The union said Northeast nurses are paid 11% to 16% less than nurses at other hospitals represented by the MNA. At the same time, Northeast had a profit margin of 12.8%, more than five times the state average, according to the union, which cited the Massachusetts Commission on Health Information and Analysis Hospital Profiles for 2020.
Perryman said Northeast has offered wage increases of at least 18% and as high as 30% based on seniority over a period of three years, as well as a “significant” reduction in nurses’ health insurance contributions.
The MNA disputed that Northeast is trying to aggressively recruit nurses. Instead, the union said, the hospitals are forcing nurses to work overtime to make up for a lack of staffing, which it called “a dangerous practice.”
While the situation is worsening due to COVID-19, the union said issues such as unsafe staffing and low pay existed prior to the pandemic.
“These conditions have driven too many nurses away, and the majority who left were brilliant, compassionate caregivers who felt unsafe, understaffed and underpaid,” Arianna Marquis, a registered nurse at Beverly Hospital, said in the press release.
The MNA said it is reaching out to local officials and the public to “increase pressure” on Beth Israel Lahey while the union is negotiating a new contract.
Perryman said officials at Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals recognize that the pandemic, including the recent omicron surge, “has been taxing on every member of our team.”
“We are extraordinarily grateful for the efforts of our clinical, administrative and support teams, and recognize that this pace is unsustainable,” Perryman said.
