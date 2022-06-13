BEVERLY — The Massachusetts Nurses Association has filed a grievance over Beverly Hospital’s plan to lay off six midwives as part of its decision to close the North Shore Birth Center.
The union says the hospital plans to lay off the union midwives who work at the Birth Center but continue to offer midwife-assisted births at Beverly Hospital using non-union midwives. The MNA says that is a violation of the nurses union’s contract with the hospital.
A spokesperson said Beverly Hospital officials had no comment on the grievance.
Beverly Hospital announced last month that it plans to close the North Shore Birth Center on Sept. 8. The hospital said it cannot keep the center open due to a lack of staffing caused by the nationwide hospital staffing shortage.
As part of its grievance filing, the MNA included a letter by hospital officials informing patients that it will partner with a number of practices that offer midwifery services at Beverly Hospital. The grievance said that violates a “no subcontracting” article in the union’s contract with the hospital.
The Beverly Hospital nurses union, which includes the midwives, approved a new contract on May 3 that gave midwives raises as high as 27%. Eight days later the hospital announced its plan to close the Birth Center.
The MNA has also filed an unfair labor practice charge over the planned closing, and a grassroots effort to save the Birth Center is planning a rally at noon on Monday at the hospital.
The North Shore Birth Center opened in 1980 as a free-standing facility on the Beverly Hospital campus. Supporters say it is the only facility of its kind in eastern Massachusetts and is a less expensive alternative to giving birth in a hospital. The Beverly City Council has signed a public statement in support of keeping the center open, citing it as a key resource for women of color and helps to address racial inequities in maternal health.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.