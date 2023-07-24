BOSTON — One of the state's most influential labor groups is preparing for a fight about workers' rights on the 2024 ballot. It's just not clear what policy questions voters will be asked to settle.
Leaders of SEIU 32BJ filed paperwork with campaign finance regulators to create a ballot question committee, allowing them to raise and spend money in the upcoming initiative petition cycle. Initiative petition supporters face an Aug. 2 deadline to file language.
The United for Justice Committee would work "to support measures that enhance the rights and status of workers and to oppose or otherwise address other measures that would affect their rights and status," union officials wrote in a summary submitted to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
It's not clear if the union plans to bring forward its own question or line up in support of measures that other groups will file.
"As 2024 is expected to be a busy year for ballot initiatives in Massachusetts, 32BJ has filed paperwork to form a committee so we can have the ability to defend worker's rights in this arena if necessary," Roxana Rivera, the union's vice president, said in a statement to the News Service. "We will also continue to work with the legislature to advance the rights of workers and their communities."
Officials declined to elaborate details of SEIU 32BJ's plans, pointing only to Rivera's statement.
Last year, 32BJ SEIU was a key player in defeat of a ballot question that sought to block a new law giving undocumented immigrants access to driver's licenses. The union is also pressing for legislation that would allow drivers on ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft to unionize and access several guaranteed benefits.