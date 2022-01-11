MARBLEHEAD — More than six years after Marblehead voters approved a plan to borrow $5.75 million to construct a permanent building and improve access at the town’s transfer station — the final piece of what eventually turned into a $25 million landfill closing and capping project — there is only a rotting, rodent-infested trailer where employees have fallen through the floor, and a corrugated steel enclosure missing one side and part of another.
The foundations of both structures are in decay, with rebar sticking out of the concrete underneath the steel enclosure.
Inside that enclosure, a rusted electrical box with exposed live wires and slippery, out-of-code steps poses a hazard to workers.
And that is what led Marblehead Municipal Employees Union President Terri Tauro to file a formal grievance with the town’s Health Department last month, she said on Monday as she led reporters on a tour of the site.
“I’m here today to shine a light on this death trap,” Tauro said, a day before Tuesday’s Board of Health meeting, where the transfer station appears on the agenda.
Tauro said the last straw was seeing the open electrical box and live wires, which carry enough voltage to instantly kill someone who might happen to come into contact with it.
It’s a situation that has been both highly visible and yet shrouded in secrecy.
“As you can see, the transfer station building was never built,” said Marblehead resident Jim Zisson. He said he’s been trying to learn what happened to the funds approved in 2015. “No explanation was ever given at Town Meeting as to what happened to the $5.75 million, or why the building hasn’t been built, nor was there any explanation in the financial report.”
Zisson, who has been tracking the progress — or lack thereof — of the closure project said he and other town residents have been frustrated by the lack of information being provided by the town.
Zisson said the safety hazards are not just for employees but for any town resident trying to use the facility to dispose of items or use the swap shed area, who are forced to share travel lanes with contractors and heavy vehicles.
Tauro said the trailer, leased by the town as a temporary replacement for the original transfer station building in 2016, is badly deteriorated, to the point where employees have fallen through the floor, water is entering through light fixtures, and rodent droppings cover sections of the floor tiles.
The corrugated steel structure over the facility’s compactor is also deteriorating, with one side consisting of a tarp; another section blew off during high winds a few weeks ago. When it rains, the stairs, already too steep to meet code, become dangerously slippery.
The town originally budgeted $16 million for the project back in 2011, with part of that going toward engineering and part toward the actual work of capping the century-old landfill and other site work.
According to a 2017 lawsuit filed in Salem Superior Court by Maverick Construction Management against the town, the original contract called for a $10.4 million budget and for the work to be completed in just under a year.
After a number of issues arose, leading to 43 different change orders, the cost of the project essentially doubled and the time estimate nearly tripled, according to that lawsuit. Maverick had filed suit seeking nearly $600,000 it said it was still owed on the project.
Town Meeting voters had approved $8 million in additional funds in 2015, in three separate pools of money, including $1.25 million to replace a collapsed drainage pipe, $1 million to clean up an adjacent privately-owned parcel with contamination, and a third — the $5.75 million to replace the building, part of which was demolished, leaving only the corrugated steel section over the compressor.
Court records show that the town, which had filed a cross-complaint, and Maverick reached a settlement in June 2019. The terms were not disclosed in court papers.
