Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault says his muse these days is sparked by “The Universal Fire.”
That’s the working title of his latest project, not a reference to any great spiritual quest, or cosmic origins.
Instead, it will be the title track of the upcoming album that a reference to the 2008 fire at Universal Studios that destroyed much of the music industry’s original, archival and precious audio recordings.
An estimated 175,000 recordings were incinerated in the fire, the loss of a huge swath of the body of work found on famed record labels such as Decca, Chess, Impulse, MCA, ABC, A&M, Geffen and Interscope. In some cases, labels’ entire catalogues went up in flames and toxic smoke that also claimed many of masters of Hollywood’s blockbusters and big-screen hit films.
“We lost all the masters of — for my money — the best of American music. and they didn’t tell anybody. Everything from the original masters of Chuck Berry, all the Chess Records, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Big Momma Thornton. You name it — the masters are gone.”
The overwhelming loss from the Universal fire offered all kinds of dynamic possibilities for a singer-songwriter of peculiarly American music, including the blues, country, rock ’n’ roll and folk.
The title cut?
“It’s a song — if you want to look at it this way — about slavery and genocide as the original American sin. And, for my money, the only meaningful redemption of that thing is the art that came out of it. Then, the idea that you’d lose all that art,” he said.
“Reading about all that stuff burning up was kind of like the Titanic going down, it’s a undeniable, naturally occurring metaphor I couldn’t leave alone. So I was working on the lyrics for ages and ages and ages. I was still writing it when we went into the studio, it’s one of those songs,” he said.
The losses from the Universal fire can also be seen as a metaphor for the loss of sound quality facing today’s listeners on all the various platforms.
Foucault says original performances are obviously the purest quality possible, but then they are recorded, mixed, mastered, lacquered, pressed, packaged, remixed, remastered, streamed, losing a bit of sonic quality with each step.
And then, anything you listen to, even high-quality digital recordings that have become the rage, is limited by the platform and device, he said.
“What it comes down to the limitation of the platform itself, but then there’s also the limitations of what people are listening on,” he said.
“There are all these questions of mechanical loss and now the sort of metaphysics of everybody’s hearing these weirdly dim echoes of the original music because of the way technology works. Everybody is listening on platforms that shoe-horn the information into a little box — it’s kind of like cutting off the legs to get the horse into the stall.”
Foucault said he has been working the new material into his setlists, often at shows with guitarist Eric Koskinen and with Jeremy Moses Curtis, his longtime bassist. Both, along with drummer Don McAulay, will back up Foucault at Thursday’s show in Rockport, which will be his Shalin Liu debut.
“I never have (played there), I’ve heard great things about it. It’s supposed to be a gorgeous space.”
Foucault said he expects the show to contain equal parts new material and long-time favorites from his almost 25 years of songwriting, performing and recording.
“I have all these new tunes. I basically wrote three albums’ worth of material, took them to Arizona to record, cut 20-odd songs and,” he said, “I think we have a 10- or 12-song record.”
When released, the new album will come on the heels of “Deadstock: Uncollected Recordings 2005-2020,” a retrospective of his impressive catalogue, and “Blood Brothers,” in 2018.
Foucault’s discography goes much deeper than the half dozen or so releases of original music, considering two albums with Cold Satellite, his short-lived, but stellar band, two releases with Redbird, a trio with his wife, Kris Delmhorst, and Peter Mulvey, an album with Mark Erelli, and even a John Prine tribute release.
His “Salt as Wolves,” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Blues Album Charts when it was released in 2015 and The Eagles’ Don Henley has been known to cover Foucault’s tune, “Everybody’s Famous,” live.
The Wisconsin native’s songs can been heard on hit series such as Sons of Anarchy, Preacher, and Nashville. He’s also produced albums for up-and-comers. He, his wife, singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst, and daughter live in western Massachusetts.
Most recently, Foucault joined with others in creating a musical tribute to his late friend, sidekick and drummer Billy Conway called “Further On: The Music of Billy Conway.” On some nights, Foucault also takes the stage as a member of Kings of Joy, with Treat Her Right alum.
Anything else is in works?
“Yes, I have a publisher that’s offered to do a book and an editor willing so I’ve just slowly been working on it...You know, I wanted to get out a book of non-fiction and book of poetry by the time I was 50, and I’m 47 so that’s sort of the general plan.”
IF YOU GO
JEFFREY FOUCAULT
with Erik Koskinen,
Jeremy Moses Curtis
and Don McAulay
Thursday, April 13, 8 p.m.
Shalin Liu Performance Center
16 Main St., Rockport