PEABODY — Authorities cleared from the scene of Republic Services Transfer Station on Forest Street in Peabody late Tuesday morning, after finding items linked to the disappearance of a Cohasset woman, according to reports.
A search was underway by law enforcement at the site of the regional transfer station late Monday afternoon.
Peabody police told The Salem News Monday evening they were not involved in any search at the property and had no knowledge of it.
News footage from WCVB-TV showed a K-9 unit at the scene and several individuals in what appeared to be hazmat suits, searching through piles of trash.
According to multiple reports, the search was in connection to the disappearance of Ana Walshe in Cohasset on New Year’s Day.
A spokesman for the Norfolk District's Attorney's office told news media that several items were recovered from search efforts in the North Shore area on Monday and would be processed and tested for their evidentiary value.