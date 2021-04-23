IPSWICH — Officials say a body has been found off Plum Island Friday afternoon.
Multiple Coast Guard crews and the Ipswich fire and police departments have been searching the waters off Crane Beach since Friday morning for 28-year-old Eric Pecina.
Pecina is believed to have been attempting to swim from the beach to Plum Island.
#USCG, @MAEnviroPolice @Ipswichpd and fire dept. are still searching for 28-year-old Eric Pecina who was planning on swimming from Cranes Beach to Plum Island.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) April 23, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Boston Command Center: 617-223-5757
The swimmer's backpack was found on the beach around 9:30 a.m. by a ranger at the beach, town police Chief Paul Nikas said in a press release Friday afternoon.
"After conducting an on-scene investigation, officers determined that the bag belonged to a 28-year-old Ipswich man and identified a car outside the gate as belonging to him as well," Nikas said. "Officers made contact with the man’s friends, who indicated that he’d planned to go swimming. Police believe, based on the location of his car, that the man arrived prior to the park opening at 8 a.m."
The Coast Guard was using a helicopter and a plane, which was diverted from another mission, said Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick of the Coast Guard Station Boston. In addition, two 47-foot motorized lifeboats out of the Coast Guard stations at the Merrimack River in Newburyport and Gloucester were at the scene, as well as an Ipswich fire department boat.
Nikas said the state police, environmental police and Quincy police marine unit were also assisting with the search.
This story will be updated.
