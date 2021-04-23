IPSWICH — The body of a swimmer who went missing Friday morning off Crane Beach was found near Plum Island.
Eric Pecina, 24, of Ipswich, was found just before 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Grape Island.
Multiple Coast Guard crews and the Ipswich fire and police departments spent hours searching the waters off Crane Beach for Pecina, who is believed to have been attempting to swim from the beach to Plum Island, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard.
#USCG, @MAEnviroPolice @Ipswichpd and fire dept. are still searching for 28-year-old Eric Pecina who was planning on swimming from Cranes Beach to Plum Island.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) April 23, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Boston Command Center: 617-223-5757
Pecina's backpack was found on the beach around 9:30 a.m. by a ranger at the beach, town police Chief Paul Nikas said in a press release Friday afternoon. Nikas said officers also found Pecina's car outside the gate.
"Officers made contact with the man’s friends, who indicated that he’d planned to go swimming," Nikas said. "Police believe, based on the location of his car, that the man arrived prior to the park opening at 8 a.m."
Ipswich police and the state police Crime Prevention and Control Unit are investigating, but police said an initial investigation indicates the cause of death is accidental.
The Coast Guard used a helicopter and a plane, which was diverted from another mission, in the search, said Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick of the Coast Guard Station Boston. In addition, two 47-foot motorized lifeboats out of the Coast Guard stations at the Merrimack River in Newburyport and Gloucester were at the scene, as well as an Ipswich fire department boat.
Nikas said the state police, environmental police and Quincy police marine unit also assisted with the search.
