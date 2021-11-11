UPDATE, 1 PM:
DANVERS - The Boston attorney who has represented thousands of sexual abuse victims called for the attorney general's office or federal authorities to investigate hazing, sexual assault and racism allegations involving the Danvers High School hockey team.
"What is clear here is the institutional coverup being practiced," said Mitchell Garabedian, who has represented victims of the Catholic Church's sexual abuse scandal and been awarded millions of dollars in damage claims on their behalf.
Garabedian said there needs to be an investigation by Attorney General Maura Healey's office or federal authorities to determine "how such disgraceful activity was conducted repeatedly."
"The facts raise questions such as where were the supervisors when these repeated acts took place and what kind of hiring practices does the town of Danvers have that would create such a negative culture...The lack of supervision is shocking," said Garabedian on Thursday morning.
No arrests have been made or charges filed. While reports have been redacted and hidden from public view, police and town officials have said the matter has been investigated and a private attorney was also hired.
But Garabedian said it's impossible for the town to investigate itself or hire an attorney or firm to investigate on its behalf.
"The town of Danvers needs to be investigated by an independent agency. Not someone they hired," he said.
"Given the facts as reported, the town of Danvers has a lot of explaining to do," said Garabedian.
Healey could not be reached immediately for comment.
This is a developing story.
