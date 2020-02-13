IPSWICH — Fire crews reported a fire was knocked down at a home on Turnpike Road, shortly after 11:20 a.m.
Initial reports came in around 11 a.m. of a fire at a home located at 72 Turnpike Road (Route 1).
Smoke was reported to be visible in the roof of the house, which was described as a two-story wood frame structure.
Essex and Topsfield engines were initially called to provide station coverage for Ipswich crews, but they were then redirected to respond to the scene when the fire was escalated to a second alarm.
Manchester and Hamilton engines were called to provide station coverage instead.
At 11:20 a.m., Rowley police said a stretch of the southbound side of Route 1, near the Majestic Dragon restaurant and the town line with Rowley, was closed to traffic, due to the fire.
Due to a structure fire in Ipswich, route one is closed southbound at the majestic dragon. There will be no through traffic.— Rowley Police Dept. (@Rowley_PD) February 13, 2020
A few minutes later, scanner reports indicated the fire was knocked down and crews were checking for any extension of the fire in the building.
This story will be updated as more details are available.
