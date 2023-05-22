DANVERS — Parents began to reunite with their children late Monday afternoon as faculty, students and other staff were released from a lockdown at St. John’s Prep due to a report of an active shooter, which authorities say turned out to be a hoax.
The Summer Street area near the school was teeming with police, fire and ambulance personnel — as well as parents — amid a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall, shortly before 2 p.m. The sounds of sirens filled the air as state, local and police from surrounding communities responded.
But school officials now say this incident was a false alarm.
"We believe that St. John's was the victim of a swatting call," St. John's Prep said in a statement on the school's website. "Everyone is safe, there have been no injuries and police are currently clearing campus buildings as we account for all students."
People hugged and wiped away tears as students rushed away from a tent that remained from Saturday’s graduation where they gathered as they exited the building. The sense of relief among the crowd was palpable.
State police said officers made immediate entry to the building. As of 2:20 p.m. police were doing secondary sweeps of the campus.
There was a secondary report of a firearm being discharged in a school bathroom in Benjamin Hall by one of the responding Danvers police officers, Danvers Police Chief James Lovell said at a press conference Monday afternoon. No one other than the officer was in the room.
That incident elevated the situation from a normal swatting response to an actual active shooter situation, despite the discharge being an accident, he said.
"Due to the accidental discharge, that's what really kind of ramped up the response," Lovell said. "Typically, we would have probably just kept our patrol force investigating initially, but when we had that report, we didn't know where it happened at originally or how it occurred, so we had a larger response."
At 1:49 p.m., several dozen state police troopers arrived on campus. Students, faculty and staff were ordered to shelter in place. At about 2:30 p.m. a Topsfield police officer wearing a bullet-proof vest said parents were being instructed to go to Stop & Shop in a nearby plaza where Marblehead police were stationed.
The scene was chaotic as people rushed around in confusion. Parents exited their vehicles quickly, some leaving their doors open.
“Do you know what’s going on?” a woman asked a Salem News reporter.
"This is everybody's nightmare," Head of School Edward Hardiman said at the press conference. "Every parent, in the context of our culture today, is concerned that things like this can happen."
Staff remained with students in the commencement tent to comfort and talk with them after exiting the building, Hardiman said. Some students who were inside the Leo and Joan Mahoney Wellness Center had run into the woods near the school during the incident.
"Our faculty and our staff responded in the appropriate way," Hardiman said. "For those that felt it was better to run, they did and we have worked to find them and to account for them."
The school followed its lockdown procedures the moment it got wind of what was happening, Hardiman said.
A team of counselors will be available to support students, faculty and staff following the incident.
"We believe in is communicating with everyone coming together as a community and supporting each other," Hardiman said. "Some of us are going to be okay, some of us are going to be really traumatized by what's happened. Our responsibility is to reach out to each other support each other, care for each other."
He added that the school has a lot of experience going through tragedy in light of the death of12-year-old Sebastian Robinson, a student at St. John's who was killed alongside his mother by his father in a murder-suicide this winter.
"Our primary goal is to make sure that everybody was safe, and now we reflect on what's happened, take what we've learned and prepare for the future," Hardiman said.
The incident remains under investigation. It is still unclear where the swatting call came from, Lovell said.