SALEM — A person has been taken into custody in connection with a robbery near Salem State University Tuesday morning.
Police Chief Lucas Miller said the suspect in the robbery ran into a home on Broadway near the campus after flashing a gun during the robbery.
No one was hurt but the effort to arrest the suspect took several hours, during which a SWAT team from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) was called in to assist.
Salem State University alerted the public to an enhanced police presence on campus Tuesday morning.
A social media post from the college said Salem police were investigating an incident in the vicinity of 106 Broadway, to the rear of the Stanley Building lot and behind the O'Keefe Center.
They urged people to avoid the area for the time being.