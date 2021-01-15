SALEM — A well-known Boston defense attorney with ties to Salem is set to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Boston Municipal Court on rape and breaking and entering charges.
Boston police said they arrested Gary Zerola, 49, around 12:50 p.m. Friday.
Zerola, who is awaiting trial in a 2016 rape allegation, was previously acquitted in three other alleged rapes. The former Essex and Suffolk county prosecutor was one of People Magazine's "most eligible bachelors" in 2001.
Zerola has been living in Salem, in a condo development near Highland Avenue and Swampscott Road, and also has an address in Boston.
On Wednesday, Boston police released a photo of Zerola and a description of him after a warrant had been issued in Boston Municipal Court for Zerola's arrest.
