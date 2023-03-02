SALEM — Police have cleared the scene from another emailed bomb threat targeting the Satanic Temple Thursday morning.
But the second threat in two weeks has also impacted Carlton Innovation School, a Salem elementary school whose front door is not even 300 feet from the Temple's property line on Bridge Street.
Police issued a reverse-911 call and text to residents mid-morning Thursday, saying the police "has received another bomb threat to the Satanic Temple on Bridge Street. Responsible public safety management mandates we take these threats seriously." Less than 45 minutes later, another alert went out saying the threat had been cleared, and there's "no longer any danger in the area, and Bridge Street is open to all traffic."
Because of the hoax threat, all students and staff at Carlton Innovation School were taken to Salem High School "for temporary relocation," an alert from the district Thursday morning read. They were in good spirits and playing in the school's field house as the high school geared up for giving them lunch before they returned to Carlton in the afternoon, according to acting Mayor Robert "Bob" McCarthy.
Thursday's threat came just a little more than a week after a similar threat targeted the temple and triggered a roughly two-hour shutdown of the area, specifically Bridge Street from Beacon to Osgood streets.
The initial email on Feb. 21 evoked the name of Allah and threatened to "kill all you satanic degenerates." The new email, received by numerous news agencies, law enforcement, local officials and others, just before 9 a.m., opened by saying the author has "been instructed to kill you all."
"I prefer to give you a warning and one last final chance to repent and ammend (sic) your ways," the email read. "We placed a bоmb in the Satanic temple in Salem which will detonate in a few hours. Evacuate now so nobody dies. Next time there will not be a warning. We have connections to ISIS."
Close to an hour later, an alert was issued to Salem Public Schools parents about the threat's effect to the Carlton School, which is in session this week (the first threat occurred during school vacation).
The alert explained that Carlton staff and students were being transported to the high school temporarily and asked parents not to attempt to go to the Carlton School to try and pick up their child instead. An update on the situation was promised as soon as possible.
In regard to the Feb. 21 bomb threat, police determined it to be a hoax after a thorough search of the property that day.
The Police Department and McCarthy issued a statement later in the day, noting “a disturbing trend in recent weeks of increased rhetoric of threats of violence” and promising to take each threat seriously. The week prior, Salem High School and numerous other schools around the state were targeted in a series of hoax phone calls.
The Satanic Temple also issued a statement at the time, saying it learned about the threat initially after police had learned about it from Tufts (the email had also been sent to multiple addresses there), and was able to resume operations after police determined the building was safe.