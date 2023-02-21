SALEM — The Satanic Temple and several other buildings within a block or two were evacuated into the snow Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was emailed to local media and law enforcement agencies, and, erroneously, the Salem, Oregon, police.
An email received by staff at The Salem News at 8:32 a.m. read: "We placed a bomb in the Satanic Temple in Salem. In the name of Allah we will kill all you satanic degenerates."
Salem police first learned of the email from Tufts University, where the school's copying, mail, and undergraduate admissions departments were also included as recipients, according to Salem police Capt. Marc Berube.
"Tufts University forwarded it to us. That's how we were alerted," Berube said. "We had two State Police bomb dogs out. They searched the perimeter and the interior of the building — no detection of any bombs. It appears to be a hoax at this time, and we're going to have our detectives look into the email further."
The email's distribution list included several Massachusetts-based news radio and TV stations, as well as police in Wilmington, the State Police Association of Massachusetts, and the police department in Salem, Oregon, which operates through the domain name CityOfSalem.net.
Bridge Street was shut down about 9:45 a.m. to investigate the claim. About 10 minutes later, the city issued a reverse 911 alert via phone and text "calling to inform you that we are investigating a bomb threat at the Satanic Temple on Bridge Street.
"We are evacuating the area and Bridge Street is closed at Beacon Street and Osgood Street," the message read. "Please stay away from this area until further notice."
At 11:25 a.m., another public alert was issued to say there was no active threat.
"The Satanic Temple and surrounding areas have been searched and cleared from the earlier bomb threat," it read. "There is no longer any danger in the area, and Bridge Street is open to all traffic."
Bridge Street was shut down from Beacon to Osgood streets after Tuesday's threat against the Temple, which included Skerry Street and Carlton Innovation School, a Salem elementary school. There were no impacts to the school, and no evacuation was needed, since schools are on vacation this week — leaving the building empty at the time, according to Berube.
Soon after the shutdown ended, a statement was issued by the Police Department and Mayor Robert "Bob" McCarthy regarding "a disturbing trend in recent weeks of increased rhetoric of threats of violence." Last week, Salem High School and numerous other schools around the state were targeted in a series of hoax phone calls.
"We will always take these threats seriously, and we thank our local and state safety professionals who continue to monitor and lead on these matters," the statement read. "We remain in contact with people who have been directly impacted by this situation, and we will continue to look into ways we can better adapt, mitigate, and communicate around safety for all of Salem's stakeholders."
Last summer, the Satanic Temple was also the target of an arsonist who set the front porch on fire. Daniel Damien Lucey, 42, of Chelsea, is accused in that crime and was sent by a judge for a competency evaluation to stand trial in November. Police had said Lucey was arrested near the scene in a t-shirt that said "God" and made statements to the effect that there were "devil worshippers" inside the building.
The Satanic Temple also frequently makes national headlines for its campaigns against perceived preferential treatment for religious organizations and systems. Where schools approve religious-based after-school clubs, for example, the Temple has made the case for an in-house "After-School Satan Club." Where statues of the Ten Commandments and other religious icons appear on public grounds, so too should the Temple's bronze "Statue of Baphomet," depicting a goat-headed deity alongside two children.
More recently, the Satanic Temple announced it planned to open "its first reproductive health clinic, which will provide free religious medication abortion care in New Mexico" on Feb. 14. It described the effort as continuing "the fight to uphold reproductive justice in the United States.”