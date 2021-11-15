SALEM — A shooting occurred on Technology Way in Salem early Monday evening that left one person dead and another hospitalized, according to police.
Salem police, in a public alert shortly after 7 p.m., said the shooting occurred near 3 Technology Way. They said the suspect was dead and one victim was transported to a hospital.
“There is no immediate threat to the public,” the notice said. “Roads in the area have been blocked off — seek alternative routes while the investigation is ongoing.”
Essex District Attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said the suspect was a 65-year-old man who appeared to have died from self-inflicted wounds. The victim is a 33-year-old woman, who was just leaving work at the time. The two are believed to know each other, Kimball said.
Numerous 911 calls came into Salem police at approximately 5:07 p.m., reporting gunshots.
Kimball said the woman was initially transported to Salem Hospital, but then taken by MedFlight to a Boston hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
The surrounding area was reopened by 8 p.m., she said, except for where the shooting occurred.