North Shore Music Theatre workers picketing outside theater. Owner Bill Hanney says tonight’s show will go on without them. pic.twitter.com/hSug69JKLJ— Paul Leighton (@heardinbeverly) October 6, 2021
BEVERLY — Stagehand workers say they're going on strike and won't work tonight's show at North Shore Music Theatre. And the musicians have joined them.
The dispute is over pay, they say. Thirty or so workers gathered to picket outside the theater on Dunham Road in Beverly around 4:15 p.m.
Bill Hanney, the theater's owner, says the show will go on without them.
“If I have to have my actors sing without a band, we’ve having the show,” Hanney told a reporter.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details are available.