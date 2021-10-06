211007-SN-NSMTSTRIKE-01

Stagehand workers and musicians on strike outside North Shore Music Theatre Wednesday afternoon.

 Paul Leighton/Staff photo

Update

Tonight's performance of "Mamma Mia!" has been canceled, with workers still on strike.

BEVERLY — Stagehand workers say they're going on strike and won't work tonight's show at North Shore Music Theatre. And the musicians have joined them.

The dispute is over pay, they say. Thirty or so workers gathered to picket outside the theater on Dunham Road in Beverly around 4:15 p.m.

Bill Hanney, the theater's owner, says the show will go on without them.

“If I have to have my actors sing without a band, we’ve having the show,” Hanney told a reporter.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details are available.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you