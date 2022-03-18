MARBLEHEAD — An 18-year-old driver has died from injuries sustained in an early morning crash on the Causeway in Marblehead Friday, police announced.
“On behalf of the entire Marblehead Police Department, I would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of 18-year-old James Galante, of Marblehead, who tragically died this afternoon from his injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash early this morning," Chief Dennis King said in a statement released Friday afternoon.
King went on to say that police will be working closely with the school department to provide support for Galante's friends, classmates and the school community.
Galante was a senior at Marblehead High School and was part of this year's state high school Super Bowl winning Magicians football team.
Police arriving at the scene of the 3 a.m. crash found the young man inside a vehicle that had gone off the road on the harbor side, King said in a statement released Friday morning.
King said Friday that the department and a state police crash reconstruction team were still investigating.
Galante was taken by ambulance to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said earlier in the day.
The Causeway was closed down for several hours as investigators from Marblehead and state police worked on an investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 781-631-1212 and ask for Detective Sean Brady.