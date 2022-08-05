BOSTON — Fees that cannabis businesses are forced to pay to cities and towns to set up shop would be curtailed as part of a major overhaul of the state’s five-year-old recreational pot law being considered by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The compromise legislation, which was sent to Baker by the Legislature on the final day of its formal session, would nullify so-called host agreements between pot operations and local governments and require them to renegotiate terms.
The fees would still be allowed, but they would be capped at 3% of a pot shop’s gross sales, and the host agreements would expire after eight years.
The proposed changes would also give the state’s Cannabis Control Commission more regulatory authority over the terms of those host agreements.
The cannabis industry has long argued that local governments are charging excessive pay-to-play fees and refusing to justify the charges. They say retail shops have had a minimal impact on police, fire and other municipal services.
The state’s 2016 law legalizing cannabis allows adults age 21 and older to possess up to 10 ounces, and authorized regulated cultivation and sales.
The law allows communities the option of charging pot shops excise taxes up to 3% on retail sales. That’s on top of a 10.75% state cannabis excise tax and the state’s 6.25% sales tax.
In addition to those taxes, cities and towns may charge impact fees that are “reasonably related to the costs” of hosting a pot business, such as staffing additional police patrols.
But those fees cannot exceed 3% of the company’s gross revenue.
Those fees must be renegotiated by communities every five years under the law.
Some communities added clauses to the agreements that require cannabis sellers to ramp up payments if they’re giving other communities more money.
A recent report by the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association, a trade group, found that local governments have collected at least $50 million in fees from retail shops and growing operations, but said the system is plagued by a lack of transparency and oversight.
Several lawsuits have been filed against local governments over excessive pay-to-play charges, including one targeting Haverhill’s local impact fees.
The push to eliminate the impact fees was opposed by the Massachusetts Municipal Association, which argues the agreements are no different than contracts with developers and others to offset the increased costs of providing police, fire or other municipal services.
In a letter to Baker, MMA President and CEO Geoff Beckwith said the group is “deeply concerned” that the legislation would invalidate more than 1,000 local agreements with cannabis businesses it says were negotiated in good faith.
He said nullifying those agreements would expose cities and towns to “expensive litigation and disruption” and called on Baker to amend the proposal to grandfather in host agreements that were signed prior to the Legislature’s approval of the measure, at least until they expire.
Baker has until next Thursday to sign, veto or send the bill back to lawmakers with recommended changes.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.