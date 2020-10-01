DANVERS — Two people have been arrested following a stabbing at the Danvers Indoor Sports complex off Route 114 late Wednesday night.
The victim was an employee of the facility, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Thursday.
A man identified by WBZ as the owner of the sports complex told the station that there was a dispute between an employee and a customer and that the customer attacked his employee, at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Danvers police said Crismael Lithgow, 21, of Revere, and a 17-year-old boy whose name is being withheld because he is a juvenile, will face charges of armed assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife and a shod foot.
The two were both due in court on Thursday morning for arraignment, where more details could emerge.
The incident drew a significant police response, with police from Peabody and Middleton and the state police taking part in a search late last night.
This story will be updated.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.