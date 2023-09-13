SALEM — Police are investigating anti-LGBTQ graffiti that appeared in Salem overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, leaving the front-facing Pride display of a downtown church known for such displays defaced along with other Pride-related crosswalks and flags across the city.
At about 3:30 a.m., the front door to Tabernacle Congregational Church at 50 Washington St. was defaced with graffiti against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. Several feet away from the church, a Pride-themed crosswalk — repainted the colors of Transgender pride this past year — was also defaced, according to a statement released by police Wednesday morning.
At the same time, police indicated that vandalism reports have also come in for other Pride-related displays around the city, with incidents also hitting the crosswalk by Carlton Innovation School and a road barrier that had a transgender pride flag painted on it. The department is "working to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators and will work with the Essex County District Attorney's Office in order (to) bring appropriate charges," the statement said.
"We take any hate crime very seriously in Salem, and my department will work diligently to charge those responsible," Salem police Chief Lucas Miller said. "Targeting the LGBTQ community and defacing a church is unacceptable."
Tabernacle Church has been a supporter of the LGBTQ community, with long-standing Pride-themed displays on the front and inside the church in recent years. For years, it has had doors standing upright along the front of its property painted in symbolic support of the community.
Wednesday morning, those doors carried the words "Cancel LGBTQ 2024".
"If you had any question about whether it was anti-LGBTQ or just stupid kids, that answered the question," said Ty Hapworth, a city councilor-at-large who first reported the vandalism during a morning run.
"For a typical Salemite, we take a lot of pride in the accepting nature of our community. For many of my neighbors, that's a traumatic thing to see," Hapworth said. "The first thought was just to get them cleaned up. I didn't want people driving by in the morning and seeing something like that that may be triggering or traumatic to see, especially given everything that's happening in the national news."
In a statement released by Rev. Joe Amico, senior pastor at Tabernacle Church, the institution was "inundated by support from friends, neighbors, North Shore Pride Committee, and other United Church of Christ congregations in support."
"Our doors are our statement to the community that 'God's doors are open to all,'" the statement read. "This hateful act will not deter us from proclaiming God's love to all people. The doors will be repainted and back up declaring what we believe: 'love wins.'"
Miller said he's also standing with Mayor Dominick Pangallo "in condemning this crime, and I promise that finding and charging the perpetrator will be among our highest priorities."
"So many have worked hard to make Salem a community where everyone can feel safe and welcome," Pangallo said. "This act of vandalism is contrary to who we are and to our city's values. I strongly condemn this act of hate and stand firmly with those members of our community who identify as LGBTQIA+."
Like the doors at Tabernacle Church, the crosswalks will also be repainted, with supplies expected to be ready by Wednesday evening, according to Hapworth.
"It's tourist season," Hapworth said. "One of the things we love about having these symbols (themed crosswalks and Pride displays) is it sends a message to people from other parts of the country that this is what we represent here, and maybe you should bring this sort of attitude back to where you live — Texas, Ohio, Alabama, wherever."
The police are asking anyone who witnessed the crimes or have information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 978-745-9700, the department's dispatch line at 978-744-1212, or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.