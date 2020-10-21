SALEM — A man is in custody Wednesday after police say he did not bring his son back to his Salem home Tuesday evening following a pre-arranged visit.
State police said the boy, 11-year-old Anthony Lonano Jr., was found safe in Woburn.
State police and Salem police sought the public's help Wednesday in finding the boy and his father, Anthony Lonano Sr., 40, as well as the Toyota Camry they were believed to be riding in.
Woburn police pulled over the car Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Main and Kirby streets.