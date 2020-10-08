DANVERS — Route 1 northbound, north of Lowell Street, was shut down for about two hours Thursday morning after officials said a utility work crew doing improvements near Route 114 struck a natural gas main, causing a major gas leak.
The line that was ruptured was capped just before 1 p.m., two hours after it was first reported. Repairs to the line were continuing into the afternoon.
Traffic on the northbound side, where the accident occurred, was being diverted off the highway at the Lowell Street exit in Peabody, state police said.
The work was taking place on Route 1 near a Costco and TGI Fridays, near the ramp to Route 114, in Danvers. Those two businesses, as well as the Hardcover restaurant, were evacuated as a precaution, state police said.
Danvers fire crews and representatives of National Grid were at the scene, according to the Danvers fire department.
State police said in a tweet no injuries had been reported.
Crews were expected to remain at the scene until the leak was fully repaired, state police said.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.