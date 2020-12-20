For the first time in more than 35 years, Christmas Day Dinner with Friends will not be served at the Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, NSUUC has prescribed to the recommendations of the Unitarian Universalist Association and held no services or gatherings in our building any larger than 16 people," Bob Ferris, Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church board chairman, wrote in an email. "We have a very small kitchen and could not ensure the safety of individuals particularly with the current uptick in Covid cases."
Ferris said the church has hosted a Christmas dinner open to the community on Christmas Day for 37 years. It started as a meal for members and friends of the church, but was opened to the public more than 30 years ago. Since then, staff and members from several Danvers churches — Maple Street Congregational Church, All Saints Episcopal Church, Holy Trinity Methodist Church, and Saint Mary of the Annunciation Parish — have donated food and volunteers. Members of Temple Tiferet Shalom in Peabody have provided rides for guests.
Ferris said in the 18 years that he has coordinated the event, they've fed anywhere from 70 to 120 people.
"We always have a pianist and lots of singing and for the past 16 years musicians from St. Mary's have also entertained us," Ferris said.
The closest the dinner has come to being canceled before this year was two years ago due to forecast of a snowstorm. But Ferris said around 40 volunteers and guests came anyway, and the dinner ended up being held as planned. Most of the food that year went to Lifebridge in Salem, he said.
The dinner is just one of many traditions that is changing this year amid the ongoing pandemic. In most cases, the Christmas meals that typically bring people together on the North Shore are either taking a year off or changing their format to grab-and-go style due to COVID-19. Still, anyone can receive a free dinner on Friday, Dec. 25, at the following locations.
Haven from Hunger, 71 Wallis St., Peabody, is offering a grab-and-go Christmas dinner this year. Meals can be picked up on Friday, Dec. 25, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For those who are unable to pick up meals, home deliveries can be arranged. Call 978-531-1530 for more information.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, at 4 Ocean St., Beverly, will offer take-out meals for Friday Night Supper on Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. Call 978-922-3438 for more information.
My Brother's Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, will provide to-go Christmas meals to individuals and families from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. Call 781-595-3224 for more information. Volunteers are still needed to help prepare the boxed dinners. To pitch in, email either volunteer@mybrotherstable.org or mia@mybrotherstable.org.
The Gloucester American Legion is delivering Christmas holiday ham dinners to the elderly, homebound, veterans, and those in need who live in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Ipswich and Essex. To sign up to for a meal delivery, call 978-283-7117 and leave a message or email nestorlaw@aol.com by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Include your name, address, phone number and how many dinners you are requesting. Volunteer drivers are also needed to deliver the meals. Call 978-283-7117 or email nestorlaw@aol.com to sign up.
Lifebridge in Salem will not provide Christmas meals for the general public this year, but will serve current residents and day guests who have signed up.
The Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church hopes to resume its Christmas Day Dinner with Friends in 2021.