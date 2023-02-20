SALEM — Police and firefighters who were at an apartment house on Congress Street early Monday evening announced later Monday that the item was not hazardous material.
"Today, Salem Police officers responded to 79 Congress St. on a report of a suspicious item," the department said in an email Monday evening. "The Salem Fire Department also responded. Based on the information available, a state HazMat response was initiated. The material was later determined not be a hazard, and not to be illegal. Units are clear of the scene."
The initial discussion heard on public safety radio broadcasts Monday was about concerns that the item might have been part of a clandestine drug lab.
The building is located in the city's Point section, several blocks from Pickering Wharf and near the Shetland Park complex.