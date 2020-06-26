SALEM — A veteran Salem police officer was killed and another driver injured in a head-on collision in Salem's Castle Hill neighborhood late Thursday night.
Dana Mazola was taken to Salem Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, officials said.
Mazola, 56, was off duty at the time of the crash, 11:20 p.m., according to the Essex District Attorney's office.
The crash took place in the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, near Dube's Seafood.
Mazola was driving a Toyota and the other driver, whose name has not been released, was in a Ford Fusion. That driver was also taken to Salem Hospital.
The crash is under investigation by state police. No charges have been filed as of Friday morning, the district attorney's office said.
