Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.