PEABODY — The city honored America’s fallen service members with its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday with the first woman commander of the USS Constitution as its special guest.
U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie June Farrell reminded a crowd of about 100 people on the lawn of Peabody City Hall of the origins of Memorial Day during Monday morning’s ceremony. Originally called Decoration Day, the sacred holiday has grown from a day once dedicated to decorating the graves of Civil War soldiers to one that now honors every member of every war who gave their life for this country.
“Every generation has been impacted by tragedy and conflicts that have often ended up defining that generation,” Farrell said. “For me, that tragedy was Sept. 11, 2001.”
Like so many other Americans, Farrell can recall exactly where she was when she first heard the news that the World Trade Center had been struck by a airplane.
She was a sophomore at the United States Naval Academy on her way to a computer science class, she said, and thought the incident was just a terrible accident.
The situation quickly proved to be much worse. Fifteen minutes after first hearing about the crash, she was instructed alongside her classmates to head back to their dorm rooms and stay there.
As they watched the tragic terrorist attack unfold on TV, Farrell and her classmates realized they had a decision to make, she said.
“As sophomores, we were not yet fully committed to staying at the Naval Academy and in some cases were able to leave if we desired,” she said.
“However, I saw an immediate reaction from my peers that was inspiring and that I’m still proud to be a part of today. There was a sense of anger which was quickly overcome with patriotism, and duty.”
She graduated in a class of 990 students who went on to serve around the world. For many, that meant heading into the war America was fighting in the Middle East.
Three of her classmates were killed in action after graduation: 1st Lt. Michael LiCalzi, 1st Lt. Travis Manion and Navy Lt. (SEAL) Brendan Looney.
Looney and Manion were roommates at the Naval Academy, and are now buried beside each other at Arlington National Cemetery.
Farrell served as a surface warfare officer in the Navy on ships around the world for nearly two decades.
In 2022, she became Commander of the USS Constitution, the nation’s oldest commissioned warship that was first constructed in Boston in 1797 and was nicknamed “Old Ironside” for surviving British attacks during the War of 1812.
“[The USS Constitution] represents not only the sailors that gave their lives on her decks, but she also serves as a symbol to all that have made the ultimate sacrifice in fulfilling their oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Farrell said. “On this Memorial Day, let us not forget the sacrifices for those that died.”
Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt remembered a close friend’s father during the ceremony who recently died after a 27-year battle with cancer spurred from his exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam.
This man was one of many service members who came back scarred physically, mentally or both from their time at war, Bettencourt said.
“The United States of America certainly has its challenges,” Bettencourt said. “But we are in an amazing country doing some wonderful things, and I think the future looks bright.
“It’s because of the sacrifices and service by so many of our veterans, those that have passed on, those that are still with us today, and their families that have allowed me and so many of us to enjoy some wonderful lives.”
Veterans, bands, scout troops and other community members paraded down Main Street ahead of the ceremony. Saugus resident Shirley Bogdan and her daughter Diane McConnell watched the parade go by from their spot in Peabody Square.
Bogdan is the finance officer for the Peabody Veterans Council. Her husband, Peter Bogdan, served in the National Guard and Army for 32 years.
“I miss my husband,” Bogdan said about how she felt watching the procession pass by. “This is a very moving parade. It’s a very moving day.”
