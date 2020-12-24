WALTHAM – National Grid officials said today they are preparing for a powerful storm that will arrive in New England this evening and continue through Friday, Christmas Day.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds, and could lead to a “multi-day power restoration event,” the company said in a press release.
At the storm’s peak, winds could reach 70 mph, threatening to bring down trees and power lines across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
“We have canceled employee vacations, secured additional crews, and put emergency plans in place in anticipation of this severe, ill-timed storm,” said Michael McCallan, vice president of electric operations for New England, in the release.
“We’re prepared for the storm and its aftermath. We recognize that no outage is convenient, and we’re particularly conscious of the timing of this storm, when so many of our customers will be celebrating the holidays at home during what continues to be a challenging year,” McCallan said.
Nearly 1,700 field-based workers in New England have been secured as part of National Grid’s emergency response operations. That number includes overhead line, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, wires down, transmission, and substation workers.
The company has been preparing for the storm for days, and is continuing to monitor the weather, communicating with local officials, first responders, and life support customers.
National Grid said customers can report power outages at www.nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.
Customers can also use mobile devices to track outage information and storm-related safety tips through National Grid’s mobile site accessible at www.ngrid.com/mobile.