BOSTON — The state’s largest utilities are pitching large-scale solar power projects as part of Massachusetts’ ambitious efforts to blunt the impact of climate change by expanding its reliance on renewable energy.
One proposal, being pitched by Eversource, calls for constructing a $7.9 million, 1 megawatt solar array and battery storage system on the site of the former Columbia Gas facility in Lawrence, which is owned by the company.
The project, which is pending approval by the state Department of Public Utilities, calls for installing solar canopies over an existing parking lot on the Marston Street property, and employing battery storage to retain the energy produced and feed it back into the regional power grid through a state-run solar program.
Backers of the project say it will produce an estimated 1.1 gigawatt hours of clean energy annually, which will help reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The project is backed by Lawrence officials who say it will reduce peak energy demand on the power system while providing bill relief for about 150 customers in “vulnerable neighborhoods” and making upgrades to a “underutilized” property.
“This project is an important step towards an equitable transition to clean energy in our city and the commonwealth,” Mike Armano, director of the city’s Inspectional Services Department, wrote in a letter to DPU regulators.
Another proposed Eversource solar project calls for building a 1.98 megawatt array at the company’s gas operation center in Brockton, which will also include a battery storage component. The project is estimated to cost more than $10.7 million.
Eversource said it chose Lawrence in Brockton for the projects because they contain “environmental justice” communities that traditionally haven’t benefited from the state’s solar programs.
But the projects, both of which would be constructed on sites owned by Eversource, would also have a benefit to the company by providing a source backup power for their operations in those communities.
In filings to the DPU, Eversource officials said both facilties are “critical to the safe and reliable operations of our natural gas systems” and said the solar power and battery storage will offset the use of gas-powered backup generators and allow the operations to continue during major power outages.
“While operating during an outage, the systems will provide power directly to the facilities, allowing for reduced operations of the facility’s existing fossil fuels generators,” company officials wrote in recent testimony to state regulators.
Meanwhile, the company’s customers may ultimately end up footing the bill for a portion of the cost for both projects.
Eversource says it will be seeking base rate adjustments to help cover the costs of the projects, but they won’t be asking for approval from regulators until after 2028, the company said it’s filings. The company said a portion of the cost for both projects will be offset by reselling renewable energy to the grid.
Both projects are subject to approval by the DPU, which is holding public hearings on the proposals over the next few weeks.
A law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker requires the state to slash carbon emissions by at least 50% of 1990 levels by 2030 and 75% of 1990 levels by 2040.
The legislation requires the state to meet several benchmarks over the next three decades, effectively updating the 2008 Global Warming Solutions Act.
Backers of the changes say the ultimate goal is to get the state to 100% below 1990 levels, or “net zero,” by 2050.
Besides expanding solar power, the plan calls for higher efficiency standards for household and commercial appliances, development of offshore wind and expanded solar energy use, and new emissions limits on electric power, transportation and commercial heating and cooling systems.
Several utilities including Eversource and National Grid, are also testing geothermal systems to determine if the renewable energy source — employed on a larger scale — could help reduce the state’s reliance on natural gas and oil to heat Massachusetts homes.
