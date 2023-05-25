DANVERS — Volunteers who administered COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic were given a hearty “thank you” by local public health officials during a luncheon at Essex Tech this week.
About 20 of those volunteers were present at the luncheon on Tuesday. Having administered the first waves of vaccines in Beverly, Danvers, Lynn, Marblehead, Nahant, Peabody, Salem, Saugus and Swampscott, their work was vital in slowing the devastation of the pandemic.
“Although this is very long overdue, it does not underestimate how much we really, really appreciate what you all do for us,” Danvers Public Health Nurse Judith Ryan said at the event. “Without all of our volunteers, without all of you, there is no way that we would have ever been able to accomplish what we did.”
In conjunction with the North Shore Cape Ann Public Health Coalition and the Medical Reserve Corps, volunteers helped staff over 2,000 COVID-19 clinics and other pandemic response activities on the North Shore between 2020 and 2022, Ryan said.
That includes testing sites, contract tracing programs and vaccine clinics, she added, with volunteer hours totaling more than 22,000.
“We could count on you,” said William Burke, who recently retired as Beverly’s health director. “Not only did you show up, but we could count you, unlike some of our own municipal departments. You guys were there, and it was the one certainty among chaos.”
Marylyn Kusek, 80, of Salem, administered vaccines at clinics in Lynn, Salem and Peabody. She worked as a nurse for decades, with 26 years spent in assisted living, and wasn’t planning on renewing her nursing license in 2020. But when the pandemic hit, she knew she wanted to help.
“I was just anxious to do whatever I could to help,” Kusek said. “Every once in a while, there would be somebody that, either because they were afraid of getting the shot or they had some issues, would not feel well. As a nurse, you felt that you were there just to make sure that they were alright.”
Danvers resident Jean Kennedy, 72, figured her experience as a Red Cross nurse at blood drives would translate well at COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Marblehead, Lynn and Salem.
“It was just such a big thing,” Kennedy said. “You just wanted to be a part of it and just wanted to be able to help, and I will tell you there was no question about that.”
Not only did these volunteers lend their time, but also their good attitudes, said Peabody Health Director Sharon Cameron.
“You were there with smiles on your faces and through lots of really difficult days, you raised our spirits,” Cameron said. “We’re just so grateful for your service.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.