PEABODY — Josh Vadala is set to be the superintendent of schools in Peabody for another four years.
The School Committee unanimously voted last Tuesday to extend Vadala’s contract, effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027. He is currently in his third year of a three-year contract.
“I’m just really grateful to the mayor and the School Committee for their confidence in me,” Vadala said. “I’m really excited to continue the work we’ve been doing.”
The contract also grants Vadala a 3% increase to his salary of $204,000 in each of the next two years. A salary increase in his last two years of the four-year contract will be subject to later negotiations.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt said this is in line with the city’s recently negotiated agreement with teachers in the district.
“We as a committee felt that Josh has done a terrific job through some very difficult circumstances, leading us through the post-COVID educational world, and all the challenges that this brought forward, which were many,” Bettencourt said.
“We feel really good about where we stand right now with our leadership team,” he said.
The district reached out to nearby communities to see if Vadala’s new contract was in line with those of other superintendents in the area, “because we really wanted to keep him here,” Bettencourt said.
“Josh lives in Peabody. He’s very connected to our city, and I believe he’s very invested in what we’re doing,” said Bettencourt.
Vadala said he has worked hard with the district over the last three years to best utilize the funds schools received during the pandemic.
This includes making sure students had their own Chromebooks, adding interactive boards in elementary school classrooms and improving curricula, especially the district’s approach to educating English language learners.
This summer, the district promoted Deb Jackson to become its first ELL and world languages director. It was a role Vadala hoped would bring more consistency and support to Peabody’s growing number of ELL students.
“We’re doing a lot of great things and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Vadala said.
