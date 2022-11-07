The year 2022 has been a big one for Valerie June. The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions meant she could get back to touring and more importantly, present “The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers,” her fifth full-length album, in a live setting.
Released in 2021, the album was actually recorded over a two-year span dating back to 2018 and was set for release in March 2020 when the pandemic shut everything down.
As someone best known for an Americana-flavored sound steeped in blues, gospel, soul, country and Appalachian nuances, “Moon and Stars” presented quite a departure for the singer-songwriter born Valerie June Hockett. and she’ll bring that spirit when she plays a sold-out 7 p.m. show Nov. 13 at Shalin Liu in Rockport.
Whereas her 2013 critically acclaimed release “Pushin’ Against a Stone” was co-produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, June went further outside her comfort zone by working on “Moon and Stars” with producer Jack Splash, best-known for his work with Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and John Legend. The result is a more ethereal sound that also plugged into a theme of wonder and possibility, a path the Tennessee native realized shortly after she wrapped up working with Splash.
“After these songs were recorded, which was March of 2020, looking at all of them I noticed there was a thread of positivity running through everything,” she explained. “There was a story there that I could tell and there was a way that it could be a concept record. That was when I decided that I could use this record as a tool for positivity with people and hope and their dreams and aspirations and things like that.”
The dreamscape June and Splash construct throughout “Moon and Stars” is utterly hypnotic. One of the most compelling cuts features a cameo by storied Stax/Volt artist Carla Thomas, who starts out reciting the translucent 30-second “African Proverb.”
“The whole Memphis/Tennessee side of the record was joined through Royal Studios in Memphis, which is Boo Mitchell—he’s the son of Willie Mitchell, who worked with Al Green and everything,” she said with a laugh.
But it’s the recent Splash connection that continues to resonate with June, who praises him for the creative growth he helped her experience.
“Jack was like (a teacher) where he’d say that we were using this kind of microphone or this was what we were doing,” she said. “Or we were doing something a certain way and explaining everything. I was messing with beats and learning how to drop beats into my songs and make electronic music. That is a whole other world, and I really enjoyed mixing those sounds with the sounds of the natural instruments like the natural wood of an acoustic guitar or a banjo with a beat. I was able to take those other forms of music that are more electronic and try to dabble with it a little bit. It was like a master class of sorts.”