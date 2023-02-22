PEABODY — Tracy Valletti is the city’s newest lighting commissioner.
During a joint meeting at City Hall Tuesday night, the City Council and Peabody Lighting Commission voted 10-5 for Valletti, A longtime health care professional who was just shy of enough votes to get elected to the commission in 2021, to fill out the remainder of former commissioner Charles Bonfanti’s term.
Bonfanti resigned from the Commission in December over increased pressure from activists to stop a new 55-megawatt oil and gas “peaker” plant from going up in Peabody. Construction on that $85 million project is expected to wrap up this summer.
Valletti was sworn into office immediately after the meeting and will serve the remainder of Bonfanti’s term through Jan. 1, 2024. Peabody lighting commissioners are paid a $5,100 annual stipend, are eligible for pensions after 10 years of service and are also eligible for health insurance through the city.
She is also the first woman since the 1980s and the second ever to serve on the Commission.
“I want to serve people as I have throughout my career, and I believe that this commission is a great place to invest in the future and create a cleaner, more livable community for our residents,” Valletti said at the meeting.
She won against William Bacon, Edward Colbert, Mark Nazzaro, Thomas Pappas, Nancy Verrocchi and former commissioner Robert Wheatley.
Valletti is the owner and founder of Northeast Care Management and Consultants and has worked as an executive director at senior living and care homes on the North Shore. She also served as a library trustee for the city from 2012-2017 and is a member of the city’s Green Peabody Committee.
She received votes from Councilors Julie Daigle, Thomas Gould, Anne Manning-Martin, Pete McGinn, Ryan Melville, Mark O’Neill, Stephanie Peach, Jon Turco, Craig Welton and Commissioner William Aylward.
Valletti was vocal in her opposition to the new peaker plant under development at the Waters River substation in Peabody when she first ran for the commission in 2021, mainly citing possible health and climate concerns over the project.
The Peabody Municipal Light Plant has said this new peaker, which is more efficient and cleaner burning than the two currently in operation, will help prevent brown-outs and black-outs in Peabody and Lynnfield as the company moves toward using greener energy sources.
Activists have repeatedly criticized the new plant for being built in an area of Peabody with higher rates of health disparities than other parts of the state. They have also called on developers to conduct health and environmental impact studies, which were not required when the project began in 2015.
The Peabody Board of Health and local legislators State Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, and State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, have also joined activists in these requests.
But with the project’s construction set to be completed this summer, Valletti told councilors and commissioners Tuesday night that she doesn’t seek to shut down the new peaker.
“We’re not in a position to stop it, so I refocused my energies right after the campaign to learning more about becoming a designated green community so we can help mitigate anything that’s going on that could hurt the climate and our health and the health of the residents that live here,” she said.
Through the Green Community Designation and Grant Program, the state provides a road map and financial support for the 290 Massachusetts municipalities that are currently a part of the program to cut municipal energy use and create more sustainable communities, according to the state’s website.
“Our neighbors have gotten hundreds of thousands of dollars every year and have been able to retrofit buildings, (installed electric vehicle) charging stations and have programs to teach about how we can consume energy less,” she said.
She is also committed to fiscal responsibility as a new light commissioner.
“I’m extremely clear-eyed about whose money we are entrusted to spend. And as a commissioner, I will make sure that we spend wisely, just as I did as a library trustee, as an executive director, and as a small business owner,” Valletti said.
Valletti only garnered one of the four light commissioners’ votes Tuesday, with Commissioners Thomas D’Amato, Thomas Paras and Raymond Melvin voting for Pappas.
“I applaud your energy and your efforts,” D’Amato told Valletti at the meeting. “I’ll also state that I don’t agree with a lot of what you think, but that doesn’t mean I’m not open to a different perspective.”
Councilors Daigle and Peach applauded Valletti for running again after her loss in 2021.
“I also think you’ve shed such a huge light on the fact that we have a light commission,” Peach said. “There are many residents that I’ve spoken to just in my ward, and I’m sure my colleagues would agree, many people who didn’t know we had an elected light commission and you have educated them on that.”