BEVERLY — Varian Medical Systems has created a website about its ongoing environmental cleanup at the contaminated site at 150 Sohier Road.
The website, https://beverlysitecleanup.com/, gives an overview of the cleanup from the company’s perspective and lays out the upcoming steps.
Varian has been attempting to clean the site of hazardous chemicals since 1992, but high levels still exist in the groundwater in some locations on the property and in the adjacent neighborhood, raising concerns about the chemicals getting into homes and businesses. In February, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection ruled that the cleanup was not complying with state regulations and ordered the company to come up with a new plan or face fines.
Will Cosmas, an attorney from Beverly who is voluntarily assisting the Voices of Concern North Beverly neighborhood group that formed two years ago in response to the failed cleanup, said the new website has some helpful information. But he said residents are more concerned with resolving the problem that has gone on for three decades.
“That’s our focus,” Cosmas said. “People want more information and more transparency, but they want this stuff out of the ground.”
In a statement, Varian said that as part of its commitment to the cleanup of the site, “we promised to keep the community informed of progress.”
“To help meet that commitment, we have launched a public website to provide easy access to information about the site, including presentations, posters, and other public information,” the company said.
Varian says on the website that testing data has shown there is “no significant risk” to workers or nearby residents, but acknowledges that “data gaps justify further investigative work and remedial refinements.”
Varian has until Sept. 23 to submit an updated report to MassDEP on the results of new testing. The company then must recommend a new cleanup plan to DEP by Dec. 7. Varian said it will hold public meetings on those reports in October and January.
