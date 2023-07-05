BEVERLY — If you’re looking for some light reading about the history of the contaminated former Varian site, you can start with the dozen three-ring binders that line the top of a file cabinet on the main floor of the Beverly Public Library.
If those thousands of pages aren’t enough to satisfy your curiosity, you can dive into the dozens of folders crammed into another file cabinet. And finally, for a true test of endurance, you can ask to take a look at yet more records stashed away on a shelf in a storage room.
The documents constitute the official printed record of the agonizingly long attempt to clean up the contamination on the industrial site at 150 Sohier Road. And now, with the cleanup entering a new phase that is destined to produce more documents and take up more space — and with the same records all available online — library officials are asking if they are still obligated to host the repository.
At the request of the library, Varian officials have asked the public to comment on whether the printed documents should continue to be made available at the library.
“They don’t really get any use from what we can see,” Library Director Allison Babin said.
Records on the Varian cleanup date as far back as 1985, when the problem of toxic chemicals in the ground, and their potential impact on nearby homes and businesses, was first discovered. The official cleanup began in 1992 and is still ongoing. It has received renewed attention in the last few years, with a neighborhood group forming to push the company to finally solve the problem.
Babin said few if any people ever come to the library to look at the print documents. And she said the library is looking to free up space to display an Emile Gruppe mural that was in the old McDonald’s restaurant on the waterfront and is being restored.
“If we heard there was public interest in keeping the documents, that would be the answer,” Babin said. “We could find another spot if we needed to. If just seems like the right time to ask.”
The records in question are mostly detailed technical reports that are difficult for a non-scientist to decipher. Some of the reports are more than 1,000 pages.
According to state regulations that govern the cleanup of contaminated waste sites like Varian’s, an “administrative record” of cleanup actions must be available to the public at the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection office closest to the site. MassDEP may also place the records “at any other location,” the regulations say.
MassDEP spokesman Ed Coletta said the agency instituted its public involvement plan process more than 30 years ago to ensure that the public had direct access to plans and documents associated with contaminated sites in their communities.
Coletta noted that was a time before documents were available electronically. All of the documents are now available on MassDEP’s online searchable database, as well as on a website set up by Varian.
At a public meeting on June 7, Varian officials, at the request of the library, asked the public for comments on the possibility of eliminating the need to keep the printed documents at the library.
“MassDEP will work with Varian as they continue to engage with local library and city officials to resolve the document storage issue, and MassDEP will ensure that there is a satisfactory outcome for the community,” Coletta said in an email.
Kellee Boudreault, a member of the Voices of Concern North Beverly neighborhood group that formed in response to the Varian contamination, said she agrees that displaying 30 years worth of data at the library “might be a little over the top.” But she said she would like to see two or three years of the most recent data on display, along with some sort of communication on how people could find the rest of documents if they are looking for them.
“It seems like a waste of space when the library could fill that spot with something that someone is actually going to see,” Boudreault said.
