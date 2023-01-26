BEVERLY — Heating the ground to more than 200 degrees. Installing barriers under Tozer Road. Covering a stream bank with absorbent mats.
Those are the new techniques that Varian is hoping will finally eliminate the contamination on the company’s former property that has been threatening nearby homes and businesses for decades.
The company unveiled those strategies Tuesday night during a public meeting at Beverly High School. Company officials said they are hoping the new approaches will enable them to complete the cleanup in 2½ years.
“We recognize the urgency both from a regulatory perspective and the community,” Varian environmental program manager Matthew Gillis told the audience of about 40 people in the high school auditorium.
Varian has been under state orders for decades to get rid of the toxic chemicals that are in the soil and groundwater on its former industrial site at 150 Sohier Road. The company has said for years that there is “no significant risk” to anyone, but residents and public officials have raised new concerns over the last two years that toxic chemicals are migrating underground from the site into the adjacent neighborhoods and could be getting into their homes, schools and businesses. One home on Longview Drive has been identified as needing a system installed to prevent chemicals from getting inside.
Last February, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said Varian’s decades-long cleanup effort is not working and ordered it to come up with a new plan or face fines.
Varian said it looked at more than 20 possible remediation technologies before identifying which ones it thinks will work best. The most significant new approach would be the application of “thermal remediation” to the ground under “Building 3,” where the most contamination exists. Jason Cole, a thermal remediation expert, said the ground would be heated to 100 degrees Celsius, forcing the contaminants to be vaporized so that they could then be extracted, treated and removed from the site.
Along Tozer Road, where a number of businesses exist, the plan calls for installing underground “permeable reactive barriers” that catch and treat the contaminants as they are migrating off the Varian property. A consultant for Varian compared the barriers to “a catcher’s mitt.”
Varian is also planning to install “reactive core mats” along a portion of a stream that runs from Varian, behind the Sonning Road neighborhood, through Shore Country Day School and down to Beverly High School. The mats are designed to filter chemicals that have been seeping into the stream in one location behind the neighborhood. One resident compared the mats to using a “Brita filter.”
Another resident, Lorinda Visnick, asked if the mats would be installed in the portion of the stream that runs through the high school campus next to its athletic fields, and if barriers are needed to prevent children from going into the stream. Varian consultant Raymond Cadorette said tests of the stream in that area have “shown not to be a significant risk.”
In addition to the three new approaches, Varian will continue and expand two of the treatments that it has been using for years, which involves injecting bioremediation and chemical oxidation treatments into the ground to dissolve the contaminants. It will also continue to run “soil vapor extraction” systems inside two of the buildings on the property, which is the home of Communications & Power Industries.
Some residents wondered why Varian would continue with treatments that have failed to solve the problem. Stephen Johnson, of MassDEP, who has been providing oversight of the project, said that is also one of DEP’s concerns.
“We still have some questions to make sure they’re not going to be repeating the same time-consuming efforts,” Johnson said.
Varian has estimated that the new cleanup plans could cost the company as much as $34 million.
The public has until Feb. 14 to comment on the plan, which is available at https://beverlysitecleanup.com/public-involvement.
