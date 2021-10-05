BEVERLY — Varian Medical Systems says it is continuing to evaluate whether another treatment plan is needed to clean up decades-long contamination under its former property on Sohier Road.
In its latest report to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, Varian acknowledged that its primary treatment has had “mixed results” and said it is continuing to look into the possibility of a new treatment option.
One of the possibilities is a method called thermal treatment, which would involve heating the ground under one of the buildings on the site to over 200 degrees to vaporize and remove underground chemicals.
The Sept. 28 report was compiled at the request of the DEP, which asked Varian to provide a summary of the cleanup methods it has attempted over the years and to also report on possible alternative treatments.
The state agency began a comprehensive review of the cleanup last December after a story in The Salem News reported that chemical levels were still high despite the nearly 30-year cleanup. DEP tests concluded there was no evidence that chemicals were getting into neighboring homes and businesses. But neighbors and public officials have continued to meet with Varian and DEP to push for ways to permanently resolve the problem.
Through a spokesman, Varian said Monday that it will issue another report in early 2022 after a full evaluation of alternative technologies, including thermal treatment. Voices of Concern North Beverly, the neighborhood group that formed last year in response to The Salem News story, said it will follow-up with the DEP on the latest report and continue to monitor the process.
In the Sept. 28 report, Varian provided a summary of the treatments it has completed over the years in an attempt to get rid of toxic chemicals in the ground and prevent them from migrating to the neighborhood. The site, at 150 Sohier Road, is the home of Communications & Power Industries, but Varian, as its former owner, is responsible for the cleanup.
Varian said it has injected approximately 215,000 gallons of permanganate solution at 76 locations; applied nearly 74,000 pounds of bioremediation solutions, such as emulsified vegetable oil; and removed more than 1,900 pounds of chemicals through the use of soil vapor extraction systems. The company said the treatment methods have been successful in many areas, but that chemical levels have rebounded in other locations.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.