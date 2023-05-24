BEVERLY — Varian is scheduled to hold a meeting on June 7 to update the public on the cleanup of its contaminated former property on Sohier Road.
The meeting will be held at the Beverly High School auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for an open house, where people can view posters and talk one-on-one to the project team. At 7 p.m., the team will deliver a presentation and allow time for questions.
Varian will present its “Revised Phase III Remedial Action Plan” and part one of its “Phase IV Remedy Implementation Plan.” The Phase III plan, according to the company, describes potential treatments for four source areas on the property as well as for two “downgradient” areas. The Phase 4 plan includes thermal treatment in the Building 3 source area on the property as well as barriers to be installed under Tozer Road and on a stream near the property.
The meeting will also be available online with a link at the city’s website at www.beverlyma.gov.
Varian has been attempting to clean up its former property at 150 Sohier Road for more than 30 years. Potentially toxic chemicals used years ago are still in the groundwater and have migrated into the neighborhood, raising concerns about the chemicals vaporizing and getting into homes and businesses.
