PEABODY — When marathon-winner Daniel Vassallo ties up his laces and takes off on a 30-mile run along the Ipswich River June 18, it won’t be for the usual medal.
Vassallo and the Peabody Rotary Club aim to raise $3,000 through his run to help protect the Ipswich River, which was named one the 10 most threatened rivers in the United States last year.
“It’s an important river to me personally, and there’s no better way to think globally and act locally, and do stuff like that, to raise awareness,” Vassallo said.
As a Wilmington native and treasurer of Peabody Rotary, Vassallo has spent much of his time outdoors by the river. He grew up near the start of the river, and now visits his brother’s home on its banks and runs along its shores often.
The scenic route isn’t as tough as some of the ones Vassallo is used to. Competing in 19 marathons over the years, Vassallo came in 10th place in the 2018 Boston Marathon, won the Philadelphia marathon twice and competed in two Olympic trials.
He said he now runs mostly for fun and is done with marathons, even though June 18’s run will be 3.8 miles longer than one.
He’ll start the charity run from Rotary Park in Wilmington around 7:30 a.m. and will pass through North Reading, Peabody, Middleton, Boxford, and Topsfield before ending near Crane’s Beach in Ipswich.
He plans to run between a 6 to 6:30 minute mile along the river.
“It’s really just my way to lend my skills to the effort,” Vassallo said.
The Ipswich River has had an imbalance of water withdrawals and water use by the 50,000 North Shore residents who receive water from it, said Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association.
“With increased droughts and increased frequency of drought due to climate change, we are literally risking running out of water, which is society’s most important resource,” Castonguay said.
As of Thursday morning, $972 has been raised for the association through the rotary’s run along the river.
These funds will be used to support the association, which is working to protect the river through new legislation, increase water conservation practices in cities and towns that use the river as a water source and increase water supply resiliency through new funding the association hopes to obtain.
The donations from Vassallo’s run will also help fund education programs through the association, Castonguay said.
“If we all work together to find new sources of water and better conserve the precious water we do have, we can all make sure we have abundant clean water for the future,” he said.
The non-profit is grateful for the donations coming in through Vassallo’s run, Castonguay added.
“Dan is kind of a legend on the North Shore and we are thrilled to have him participating in this event and raising funds for the Ipswich River,” Castonguay said.
When Vassallo passes by the river on his route, it will be because of a team effort with his fellow Rotarians, he said.
“I’m just one cog in a much bigger machine, but I’m glad that I’ve got the ability to do this with my own skills as somebody who used to run fast and sometimes still runs fast,” Vassallo said.
The Rotary encourages donors to give to the association in multiples of $30 in honor of the length of Vassallo’s route.
To donate to Vassallo’s run and the Ipswich River Association, go to bit.ly/IpswichRiverRotary .
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @ CarolineEnos.