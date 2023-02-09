DANVERS — Several capital projects are underway to expand and add more space to programs at Essex Tech.
The regional high school is looking to add 150 students to its STEAM Academy through an expansion of Gallant Hall, 60 seats to its veterinary science programs thanks to a new two-story building, and, more literally, 80 to 90 new seats in its cafeteria through a build-out of that space to accommodate that growth, Superintendent Heidi Riccio said.
These projects combined will add 210 new spaces for students over the next four years, allowing the school to reduce its waitlist and expand vocational opportunities, Riccio said.
Currently, the school has received 1,650 applications for the 450 spots in next year’s freshman class, she said.
“As we know, the infrastructure across the Commonwealth is in need of repair and growth,” Riccio said. “Workers are retiring or aging out and that really provides a significant opportunity for technical education to continue to expand, and so the need is certainly there to make sure that our students are ready to work when they graduate.”
The addition to the animal sciences programs will cost about $1.2 million to $1.5 million, but is covered through a recent capital skills grant from the state, Riccio said. The building will contain a new lab space for animal dissections and add new areas for kennels and dog training on campus, Ricco said.
The new building will go up near Angell at Essex Tech, a nonprofit, full service veterinary clinic that serves patients in surrounding communities on the school’s campus through MSPCA-Angell.
“It’s a full service clinic and our students in the veterinary science program rotate through that clinic, and so this (expansion) will also build capacity in order to do the training that the students need to prepare for their rotation through the clinic,” Riccio said.
Construction on the two-story expansion will begin this spring, she said. With 60 seats being added to the veterinary science program over the next few years through the expansion, the school is looking for another veterinary science teacher and animal science teacher to cover that increased capacity, she said.
About $6 to $8 million will be spent on building a multimedia space and welding classroom inside Gallant Hall — which was part of the former Essex Aggie campus — and further renovating that building, Riccio said.
This work will allow the STEAM Academy programs — information technology, biotechnology, engineering, technology and design and media communications — to fully move into the Gallant building over the next couple of years, she said.
“This will also help with equipment usage, because there’s a lot of equipment in engineering technology, information technology and even designing media that are comparable and compatible to each other,” Riccio said.
The renovation will give these programs more space to grow as these fields continue to grow on the North Shore, Riccio said. The school is also looking to add eSports and artificial intelligence components to its information technology program as grant funding becomes available, Riccio added.
Flooring, electrical systems, fire alarm systems and other parts of the building have already been upgraded or replaced.
Renovating Gallant Hall is about a three-year process. Most of the work is planned to be done by fall 2024, according to project plans.
Parts of Gallant Hall are being used by upperclassmen in the plumbing and electrical programs or are being rented out to the Sheriff’s Department, but the school will not be renewing that lease, Riccio said.
Many of the rooms in that building have already been renovated by Essex Tech students thanks to a grant from the Cummings Foundation, she said. This work will continue through this summer.
A patio outside the school’s cafeteria on its main campus will also be enclosed to add additional seating for students at lunchtime. That project will cost about $1 million, hopefully starting this summer and be completed in time for the fall, Riccio said.
Essex Tech first opened in 2014 with space for 1,440 students, following a merger of Essex Aggie, North Shore Tech and Peabody’s vocational programs.
