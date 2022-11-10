Veterans Day this year falls on a Friday. Public schools; city, town, state and federal offices; public libraries, post offices, and most banks will be closed. Restaurants, convenience stores, liquor stores, and retail stores will be open. Trash pickup will be delayed one day. The MBTA is operating on a regular weekday schedule. Below is a list of how North Shore communities are showing their appreciation for those who served in the armed forces.
Friday, Nov. 11
Beverly: The Beverly Veterans Council, along with Veterans Agent David Perinchief, will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day program at Vietnam Veterans Memorial at One Ellis Square at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend. In case of rain, event will be moved to the Beverly High School auditorium, 100 Sohier Road.
Boxford: The James L. Melvin American Legion Post 379 of Boxford will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at Melvin Green on Elm Street at 11 a.m. For more information, visit boxfordvets.org.
Danvers: The Danvers Veterans Council and Danvers Veterans Services Department will conduct their annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Danvers High School auditorium, 60 Cabot Road. The program starts promptly at 11 a.m. and pays tribute to veterans living and deceased. Guest speaker will be Timothy C. Smith, SFC (retired) U.S. Army Signal Corps, who is a former Army paratrooper with over 18 years active duty. He also is a former state commander of the VFW and very active in the American Legion. The program will also include an invocation from Elisha Cho, Lead Pastor of the Danvers Church of the Nazarene; music by the Danvers High Chamber Singers and Danvers Girl Scouts; Taps, Armed Forces Medley, and drum roll by Danvers High Band members; Danvers fire Capt. Kenneth Reardon Jr. on bagpipes; and a gun salute by the Danvers Alarm List Company. All are welcome. Following the service, guests are invited to place small American flags in a memorial wreath to honor a veteran. For more information, call Kelley Rayos-Teixeira, Director of Veterans Services, at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025.
Ipswich: There is no planned Veterans Day parade or collation at the VFW Hall this year. 2021 The American Legion Post 80 (Ipswich) and other Ipswich veterans organizations will hold a ceremony at the Town War Memorial on South Main Street, starting approximately at 10:45 a.m.
Hamilton: The annual Veterans Day breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. at the American Legion Post 194, 37 School St. in Hamilton. The annual ceremony will follow the breakfast at 10:30 a.m. at Hamilton Town Hall, 577 Bay Road in Hamilton.
Marblehead: A Veterans Day remembrance will be held in the Abbot Hall auditorium at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. The guest speaker is Tim Kenney, U.S. Navy. Shuttle service will be provided from the National Grand Bank parking lot, starting at 9 a.m. Coffee and snacks served immediately following the ceremony at the VFW, 321 West Shore Drive. All are welcome. Congressman Seth Moulton will then host the annual Veterans Town Hall in Abbot Hall, starting at noon.
Middleton: There will be a Veterans Day ceremony in Middleton Square, on the lawn of the Flint Public Library, at 11 a.m., followed by a collation at the American Legion Post 227, 69 River St.
Peabody: Mayor Ted Bettencourt will host a Veterans Day Breakfast at Peabody City Hall, 24 Lowell St. The breakfast will honor all Peabody residents who served in the armed forces and will include a special commemoration for veterans of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield. The breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Wiggin Auditorium. Veterans are asked to contact the Veteran Services Department at 978-538-5925 to reserve tickets. Following the breakfast, the annual Veterans Day ceremony will take place in front of City Hall at 11 a.m.
Salem: Mayor Kim Driscoll and the Salem Veterans Council will host a veteran square dedication ceremony on Veterans Day in honor of U.S. Army 1st Lt. and Salem police patrolman Philip A. McCarthy, 774th Tank Battalion/310 Infantry Regiment/78th Infantry Division, killed in action on Dec. 11, 1944, in the Hurtgen Forest, Germany. The ceremony will be held outside the Salem Police Headquarters at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be retired Salem police Chief Robert St. Pierre. All veterans, family and friends are invited to attend, as well as a collation immediately after the ceremony at VFW Post 1524, 95 Derby St.
Swampscott: There will be a Veterans Day ceremony at Monument Avenue at 11 a.m., followed by a collation at Veterans Crossing, 8 Pine St. All are welcome.
Topsfield: There will be a Veterans Day ceremony on the Veterans Memorial Green in front of the library at 10:30 a.m. Remarks will be given by Topsfield Veterans Officer Richard Culllinan, American Legion Commander David Comeau and Select Board Chair Marshall Hook, with a prayer by the Rev. Sam Kim, American Legion Chaplain. Ella Gutowski will perform a solo, the names of veterans lost in 2022 will be read, the Revere Bell at Congregational Church will be rung and Christopher Duvall and Matthew Kolinka will play Taps.
Wenham: A Veterans Day ceremony begins at the Cheeseman Memorial at Pingree Field at 10:15 a.m., followed by a second ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m.