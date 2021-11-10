Veterans Day this year falls on a Thursday. Public schools; city, town, state and federal offices; public libraries, post offices, and most banks will be closed. Restaurants, convenience stores, liquor stores, and retail stores will be open. Trash pickup will be delayed one day. The MBTA is operating on a regular weekday schedule. Below is a list of how North Shore communities are showing their appreciation for those who served in the armed forces.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Beverly: The Beverly Veterans Council, along with Veterans Agent David Perinchief, will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day program at Vietnam Veterans Memorial at One Ellis Square at 11 a.m. sharp. All are invited to attend. Additionally, Sgt. Maj. Oswald and the Beverly High School ROTC will be hosting a Veterans Day program at the high school field house on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The speaker will be John Benda, the commanding officer of the USS Constitution. All are invited to attend.
Boxford: Boxford Veterans Day commemoration begins at James L. Melvin Green at 11 a.m. For more information, visit boxfordvets.org.
Danvers: The Danvers Veterans Council’s Veterans Day ceremonies begin at 11 a.m. at the Thorpe School, Avon Road, behind the school, weather permitting. If inclement weather, it will take place inside the auditorium and masks will be required. All veterans, living and deceased, will be honored. Colonel Dana P. Albert, U.S. Marine Corps (retired), will be the guest speaker. Albert spent his career in the Marine Corps serving in many combat and intelligence positions throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Far East. The program will also include music performed by the Danvers High School Chamber Singers and Danvers Girl Scouts, Taps and drum roll by Danvers High School Band members, Danvers fire Capt. Kenneth Reardon on the bagpipes, and a gun salute by the Danvers Alarm List Company. Following the service, attendees may place small American flags in a memorial wreath to honor any veteran. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Kelley Rayos-Teixeira, Director of Veterans’ Services, at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025.
Ipswich: The 2021 Veterans Day parade has been canceled due to ongoing COVID concerns. The American Legion Post 80 (Ipswich) and other Ipswich veterans’ organizations will hold a small ceremony at the Cowles Cemetery on Town Farm Road at 11 a.m. The event will be available on video to be shown later for residents to see. The weekend of Nov. 5-7, American Legion members distributed poppies at locations throughout town.
Hamilton: The Veterans Day breakfast begins at Patton Hall, 37 School St., with coffee reception at 8 a.m., followed at 8:30 a.m. by breakfast with keynote speaker Rich Barbato, P194 Member, WOT Veteran. At 10 a.m., Rifle Squad and Ceremony at Hamilton Cemetery. Free and the public is welcome. Seating available until full. Call 978-468-9569 or email info@apgardnerposthamilton.org with questions. Also, on Sunday, Nov. 14, The 3rd annual Purple Heart Trail 10k and Fun Run is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., along the Purple Heart Trail. In honor of all military past and present, the course will take runners from the Patton Homestead, around the Sherman Tank in Patton Park, and back to the homestead. Kids and those wishing to walk or run a shorter distance can do a 1k loop following the wood road along the perimeter of the homestead. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=80919&eventId=522740. 10k, $30; 1k, $15. Benefits the Patton Homestead.
Marblehead: Due to lingering concerns over COVID 19, there will be no official ceremonies, But on Nov. 11, restaurants and businesses, including Applebee’s, Bob Evans and Chili’s Grill and Bar, are showing their appreciation of veterans and the active military with discounts and complimentary menu items. 7-Eleven will pour a free cup of coffee or Big Gulp.
Middleton: There will be a Veterans Day ceremony in Middleton Square at 11 a.m., followed by a collation at the American Legion Post 227, 69 River St., at 11:30 a.m.
Peabody: The Peabody Veterans Day 2021 ceremony will be held at City Hall at 11 a.m. The ceremony will include Peabody police, fire, the Junior ROTC with a traditional flag-folding ceremony, rifle fire and playing of “Taps.” Higgins Middle School Project 351 student ambassadors Noah Crocker and Connie Patturelli will read a special Veterans Day proclamation. There will be brief remarks by Mayor Ted Bettencourt, Veterans Council Commander Robert Dunne, and a keynote address by U.S. Navy Commander Stan D. Duplaga.
Salem: Mayor Kim Driscoll and the Salem Veterans Council will host a Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Larkin Lane and Memorial Drive, to dedicate the new monument to U.S. Army Nurse Corps 1st Lt. Catherine Larkin. Guest speaker is Dr. Barbara Poremba, public health nurse professor and U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps advocate. Free and all welcome. It will also be available live on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofSalemMA and on Salem Access TV.
Swampscott: There will be a Veterans Day ceremony at Monument Avenue at 11 a.m., followed by a collation at the VFW Post 1240, 8 Pine St. All are welcome.
Topsfield: There will be a Veterans Day ceremony on the Veterans Green in front of the library at 10:30 a.m.
Wenham: A Veterans Day ceremony begins at the Cheeseman Memorial at Pingree Field at 10:15 a.m., followed by a second ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. Major Brendan Carnes will speak. Carnes recently returned from Afghanistan. Refreshments will be served by the Hamilton-Wenham Boy Scout Troop 28. All are welcome. Veterans are encourage to wear a hat that identifies their branch of the military.
Virtual Town Hall: U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, will host the 6th annual Veterans Town Hall to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans as a virtual event on Facebook Live, starting at 7 p.m. Go to www.facebook.com/RepMoulton for more details. The event will include numerous veterans speakers from various conflicts and service branches reflecting on their service while also helping civilians understand the sacrifices service members made and the best ways to support them. More information about the Veterans Town Hall initiative is available online on Moulton’s congressional office website, moulton.house.gov, and Sebastian Junger’s website, www.sebastianjunger.com/vets-town-hall.