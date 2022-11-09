MARBLEHEAD — This Veterans Day, Congressman Seth Moulton will host his annual Veterans Town Hall in-person again for the first time since 2019. The program was conducted online the last two years due to the pandemic.
The idea, conceived by author Sebastian Junger, is to provide a forum for veterans to share the pride, grief, or quiet appreciation of life that war bestowed upon them and for non-veterans to listen and to learn. It’s an opportunity for veterans of any era who served in any capacity to stand before their community and speak about what it was like to serve their country.
The first Veterans Town Hall was held on Veterans Day in 2015 at Abbot Hall, where it will return Friday. Since then, Moulton and Junger have turned these town halls for vets into a national movement as more communities across the country host their own forums.
This year’s event will also feature a number of guest speakers who will share their stories and experiences of service with the audience. The program is noon to 1 p.m. at Abbot Hall, 188 Washington St., Marblehead.