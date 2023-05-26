SALEM — A pseudo-decriminalization measure aimed at softening the city’s enforcement of crimes tied to to fungi-based plant medicines, including magic mushrooms, was struck down Thursday night.
Proponents, however, vowed to refile the measure with a single word omitted next time: “distribution.”
The City Council recently voted unanimously to scale back enforcement of crimes tied to psilocybin, the psychoactive compound behind plant medicines like magic mushrooms. The vote came after hours of discussion with medical experts and advocates of the compound for therapeutic uses, a growing trend nationally with minimal opposition slowing it down.
Though the City Council can’t legally decriminalize magic mushrooms, they can — and did — pass a resolution asking police to consider it their lowest enforcement priority, among other things. The resolution was written so police could still prosecute crimes tied to psilocybin if they felt it was necessary.
But the resolution was struck down by veto from Salem’s mayor, an infrequent event in Salem.
“In accordance with Section 55 of the City of Salem Charter, I am offering my VETO and returning with written objections, Resolution 269A of 2023 adopted by the City Council on May 11,” reads the veto from acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy.
“I fully appreciate the passion and interest that the Council has in furthering our commitment to mental health and related stigmas associated with various medicinal alternatives,” McCarthy wrote in a letter explaining the veto, dated for Thursday night’s City Council meeting. “I want to be respectful of the process and the collective deliberation and leadership relative to this topic.”
The measure was deemed successful for two reasons: the unanimous vote from the City Council, and the public support for and co-authoring of the resolution by Salem police Chief Lucas Miller.
And it turns out, there was one word in the resolution that should have been, but wasn’t, removed — which nobody caught before the City Council’s vote.
“Our understanding is that final language included terminology that was originally designed to be omitted,” McCarthy wrote. “In particular, any language that includes the words ‘distribution’ will not be authorized under this administration.”
As initially written and later approved, the second-to-final paragraph of the resolution established that “the investigation and arrest of adult persons for cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing (emphasis added), engaging in practices with, and/or processing psilocybin-containing fungi shall be amongst the lowest law enforcement priority for the City of Salem.”
The paragraph included the word “distribution” by error. As a result, McCarthy explained, “we strongly believe this encourages illicit operations that will not be compatible with a lawful society.”
In other words, Salem almost created a brand new drug market.
Ward 7 City Councilor Andy Varela, a major proponent of therapeutic applications for psilocybin and leader of the effort that created the resolution, said the error was solely his.
“It’s going to be obviously vetoed. We’re going to refile it next week,” Varela said. “We’ve been looking at it so much, but I own it. It was my mistake.”
Varela said he believes the measure will pass again — drug market-creating language removed, of course. It remains unclear whether it’ll clear the desk of incoming Mayor-Elect Dominick Pangallo, who will be mayor when the resolution returns to the City Council.
In his veto letter, McCarthy said “we strongly encourage” the resubmission of the resolution with his proposed tweaks. “With these adjustments, we’ll welcome the matter for successful final adoption.”
“I think we’ll be in good shape. It should pass,” Varela said, laughing lightly. “We’re all human.”
