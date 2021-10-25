A Beverly man who died while hiking in Franconia, New Hampshire, over the weekend has been identified as George Gallagher.
Sgt. Heidi Murphy, of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, said Gallagher, 53, and another hiker were about 20 minutes into their trek, on a steep section of trail, when Gallagher collapsed Saturday morning. No further details were available.
Authorities previously said the incident occurred on the Lonesome Lake Trail in Franconia, approximately one mile from the trailhead.
The Fish and Game department was notified that morning that a hiker was receiving CPR on the trail from two EMTs who happened to also be hiking the same trail, but they could not revive the man.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.